Internet Computer Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00013543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $11.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,138,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,669,817 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.