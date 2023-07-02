Internet Computer Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00014372 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $15.52 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,155,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,686,741 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

