Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 484.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 120,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 700.0% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $341.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $344.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

