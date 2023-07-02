Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 441,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,254. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.