Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is Camelot Portfolios LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

