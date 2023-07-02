Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 32.3% in June

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 2,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2133 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

