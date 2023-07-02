Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHYF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.58. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

