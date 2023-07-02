Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 16.5% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

