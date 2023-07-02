Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Invesco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 16.5% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.