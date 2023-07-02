Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,977 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 577,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 73,408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 2,637,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,339. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

