INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $428.87

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.87 ($5.45) and traded as low as GBX 416.75 ($5.30). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.31), with a volume of 24,661 shares changing hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £141.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 428.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 435.63.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.79 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,592.92%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

