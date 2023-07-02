Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,695 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.55 and a 200-day moving average of $323.60. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

