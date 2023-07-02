Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 355,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,466 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 7,400,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 797,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 244,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 671,856 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

VVR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.