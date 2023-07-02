Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Evensky & Katz LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,137 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $42,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 341,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

