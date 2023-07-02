Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSCU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $63.44.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.