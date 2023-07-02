Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $63.44.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

