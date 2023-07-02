Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 60,241 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 142% compared to the typical volume of 24,890 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Enovix Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,425,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,075. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

