Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ipsos Stock Performance

Ipsos stock remained flat at $59.60 during trading hours on Friday. Ipsos has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $65.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93.

Ipsos Company Profile

Ipsos SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers audience measurement, automotive and mobility development, brand health tracking, channel performance, corporate reputation, creative excellence, customer experience, healthcare, innovation, Ipsos MMA, Ipsos UU, market strategy and understanding, observer, public affairs, social intelligence analytics, and other specialist services, as well as research methodologies, such as device agnosticism, programmatic sampling, and digital face-to-face interview.

