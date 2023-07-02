IPVERSE (IPV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $309,932.73

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $309,932.73 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

