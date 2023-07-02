Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

IRWD stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.