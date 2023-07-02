iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISHG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,970,000.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. 1,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

