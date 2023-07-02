iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Position Increased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,701,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,095,000 after acquiring an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 164,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

