iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 167.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. 7,450,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.