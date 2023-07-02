iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

IEFA stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

