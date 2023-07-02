iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

USXF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,920. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $719 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

