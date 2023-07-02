iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Cut by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

