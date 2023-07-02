iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,955,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

