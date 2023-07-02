iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,289. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2297 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.