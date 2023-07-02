iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the May 31st total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,782. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 75,605 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

