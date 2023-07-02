iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:IBMQ)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBMQ stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

