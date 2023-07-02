iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,127. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0617 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

