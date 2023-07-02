iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (BATS:GVI)

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

