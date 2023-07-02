iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 51.5% in June

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $259,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Agilis Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IFGL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 28,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,820. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

