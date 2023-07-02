iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 239.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,352,000 after acquiring an additional 367,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 325,134 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,604,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

