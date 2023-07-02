iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,510 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

