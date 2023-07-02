iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,207 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $442,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 321,718 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.45.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

