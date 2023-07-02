iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.79. 199,108 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

