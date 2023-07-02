iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Trimmed by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 8.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $103,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

IWV opened at $254.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $254.96. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

