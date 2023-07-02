iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Announces Dividend of $0.06

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBMR opened at $24.83 on Friday. iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Get iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.