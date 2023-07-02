iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 488,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,334. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

