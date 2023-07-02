Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IVN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight Capital set a C$18.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 10.37. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.67. The firm has a market cap of C$14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.92.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5063551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

