J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,300 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 3,209,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.5 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

JSNSF stock remained flat at $3.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

