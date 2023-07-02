J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,300 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 3,209,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.5 days.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
JSNSF stock remained flat at $3.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.
About J Sainsbury
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.