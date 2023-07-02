Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Boosted by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11,335.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

