Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Up 19.0 %

JGGCR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547,241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.