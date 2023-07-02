Jefferies Financial Group Increases Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Price Target to GBX 720

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 630 ($8.01) to GBX 720 ($9.15) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playtech from GBX 615 ($7.82) to GBX 697 ($8.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Playtech Stock Performance

Playtech stock remained flat at $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Playtech has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

