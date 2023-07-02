JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $117.25

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.25 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 105.40 ($1.34). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,869,607 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.60) price target on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £701.22 million, a P/E ratio of 294.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.61.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend
About JLEN Environmental Assets Group
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
