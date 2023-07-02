Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 477 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 488,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,334. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

