Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,488,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.03. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

