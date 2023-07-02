Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,030. The company has a market capitalization of $194.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.65. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

