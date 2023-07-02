Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 505.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.4% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $867.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $741.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

