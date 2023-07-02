Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $924,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. 2,517,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,816. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.