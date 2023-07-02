Jmac Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,710 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

